|
|
RYE - Dorothy "Dottie" Mae Perham, 88, died Sunday evening, March 15, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was born April 24, 1931 in Strong, Maine, the daughter of Benjamin and Lillian (Snell) Moody.
Dorothy's family moved to Portsmouth, New Hampshire shortly after her birth. Dorothy graduated from Portsmouth High School class of 1949. She met and married the love of her life Donald E. Perham.
Dorothy was a member of the Rye Women's Club, and the Rye Congregational Church. She worked as a cashier for Star Market for 20 years, and as a bank teller for TD Bank in North Hampton, New Hampshire. She retired in 1993, however in 1999 decided to go back to work part time at Walmart where she worked for 20 more years.
Dorothy leaves her son Richard and his wife Kim of Kittery, Maine; her daughter Donna and her husband Gary of Newmarket, N.H.; sisters, Audrey Masters of Bartlett, Tennessee and Carol Young of Fort Myers, Florida; her grandson whom was her caregiver and best friend Mathew Chaille; her loving companion Pitbull Brooklyn; her granddaughter Kaylie Goodwin and Fiancé Nick Lathrop; twin grandsons Nathaniel Perham, Nathan Perham and Wife Joy; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Donald Perham, daughter Debra, two sisters Florence Griffith, and Lucille Delfino, and three brothers Leslie Moody, Robert Moody, and John Moody.
The family would like to thank the Rockingham VNA Hospice Services.
SERVICES: A spring graveside service is being planned. The J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel assisted with arrangements. Visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book, send a private condolence or sympathy card.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020