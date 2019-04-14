|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Dorothy O'Leary, 95, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with her children in attendance.
Born in Portsmouth on Nov. 12, 1923 she was the daughter of John and Edith (Lane) Caverly. Dot was raised in Greenland and had many fond memories growing up there. She was a graduate of Portsmouth High School Class of 1941.
The widow of Joseph D. O'Leary Sr., survivors include her children Jean Frisbee (Roger), Terry O'Leary, Philip O'Leary, Steven O'Leary, Joe O'Leary (Patti), John O'Leary (Shirley), Charlie Perry (Carol), son-in-law George Regan, 20 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, brother Richard Caverly (Louise), and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her daughter Dee Regan, brother Milton Caverly and sister Marjorie Caverly.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, April 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Future in Sight, 25 Walker Street, Concord, NH 03301, or at futureinsight.org/donate.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019