|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Dorothy P. LaPlume, 81, of Portsmouth, a former resident of Lawrence, Mass., passed on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George and Rose (Black) Bowden.
She leaves her longtime companion, Robert Leonard of Portsmouth; her son, Robert LaPlume II and his wife, Patricia of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; her daughter, Paulette LaPlume of Derry, N.H.; and her grandchildren, Sarah Lovelace and husband, Charles of Juneau, Alaska, and Dylan LaPlume and wife, Tiffany of Virginia Beach, Va. She also leaves her brother, George Bowden of Palm Springs, Calif. and her sister, Elaine Finocchario of Methuen, Mass.
She was predeceased by her son, John LaPlume and her sister, Marilyn Demers.
SERVICES: Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Dorothy's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019