Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Dorothy P. LaPlume

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy P. LaPlume Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Dorothy P. LaPlume, 81, of Portsmouth, a former resident of Lawrence, Mass., passed on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George and Rose (Black) Bowden.

She leaves her longtime companion, Robert Leonard of Portsmouth; her son, Robert LaPlume II and his wife, Patricia of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; her daughter, Paulette LaPlume of Derry, N.H.; and her grandchildren, Sarah Lovelace and husband, Charles of Juneau, Alaska, and Dylan LaPlume and wife, Tiffany of Virginia Beach, Va. She also leaves her brother, George Bowden of Palm Springs, Calif. and her sister, Elaine Finocchario of Methuen, Mass.

She was predeceased by her son, John LaPlume and her sister, Marilyn Demers.

SERVICES: Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Dorothy's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now