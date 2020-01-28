|
SANFORD, Fla. - Dorothy "Jean" Putnam, born March 23, 1923, passed away at the age of 96 on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Florida. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth H. and Marion Catherine Callahan. She was born in Franklin, Mass., raised her family in Eliot, Maine, retired to Winter Haven, Fla. and most recently lived with her daughter Linda in Sanford, Fla.
Jean spent her early years living in Kittery Point, Maine graduating from RW Traip Academy. She worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for many years, as well as a private accounting company in Eliot. She also had some cherished times working with great friends and owners of the Weathervane Restaurant in the late 1970s.
Jean met and then married William "Bud" Putnam in December 1952. They set their path together in Kittery, then Eliot where they raised their two children, Bill and Linda. They enjoyed their retirement in Winter Haven, Fla. and later she joined Linda and Rob in Sanford, Fla.
Jean is survived by her son, William (Bill) Putnam and his wife Anne; daughter Linda O'Malley and Robert Reynolds; her daughter Judith Jackson and husband Walter; her grandchildren, William (Will) Putnam, Megan Putnam, Scott Jackson and Deb Dumont; her loving Jack Russells, Brady and Madigan who never left her side; niece Fran Heath and her children Ryan and Courtney; niece Maria Miller.
She was predeceased by her husband Bud, and her sisters Miriam Callahan and Ruth Maby.
Jean is known for maintaining many loving friendships through visits, letters, and phone calls. She is known for her hardworking attitude, cheerful smile, and her urge to keep busy. We will miss her baking skills, knitting creations and most of all her spunk and attitude.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine 03904. More information can be found at jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Pope Memorial Humane Society.
Care of the Putnam Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020