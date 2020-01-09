|
|
EXETER - Dorothy Vincent Helie, mostly known as Dot, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020. Dot was born in Cambridge, Mass., on December 17, 1932 to Ruth Eleanor (Moore) and Carroll Henry Vincent.
She grew up in Watertown, Mass., and married Allen Bird Wright of Exeter with whom she had three children. Upon Allen's death in 1972, she married Jack Helie of Exeter who had two children.
Dot graduated from the Jackson von Ladau School of Design in Boston, Mass. She was a talented seamstress who made many of her own and her children's clothes. She was most happy when she was at her Singer sewing machine. She enjoyed playing bridge, bowling and traveling. As an animal lover, she was a longtime volunteer for the SPCA.
She leaves behind her husband Jack; a daughter Pamela and her husband Arthur; son Bradford and his partner Kate; son Douglas; stepdaughter Susan and her husband Eric; stepson John and his wife Renee; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Great Bay Room, at 7 Riverwoods Drive, Exeter, N.H. A reception will follow the service.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA in Stratham, N.H. Arrangements are by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020