CHIMAYO, N.M. - After a lifelong struggle with diabetes, Douglas Alan Erickson, 49, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Doug was born in Exeter, N.H. on April 7, 1970 to Raymond L. and Barbara (Golden) Erickson. He graduated from Exeter High School, and earned a BA degree in Communications from the University of Maryland.
Doug and his wife, Megan Boley, moved to Chimayo, N.M. in January, 2018. Doug had traveled extensively and lived in multiple places in the U.S., but when he came to Chimayo he felt he had finally found his home. The area's physical beauty and the warm welcome of his neighbors made him so happy for the short time he was here.
Doug was a renaissance man and an artist, not satisfied to do any one thing. Early in his life he did media work for the Goethe Institute, and the International Association of Firefighters in Washington, D.C., and eventually used his artistic and creative abilities to work independently as a photographer and a graphic designer.
Doug had a clever wit and a way of cutting to the essence of things that was both insightful and funny. He expressed his creativity primarily through photography, but also through writing, film-making and creating inventions. He loved to read, and had a lifelong interest in old objects that began with childhood antiquing trips with his mom.
Doug loved animals, most particularly his chubby cat, Sean, and Hugo, the dog that he and Megan loved as if he were their child. He loved camping and being outdoors. He, Megan, and Hugo loved to make each other laugh. The ability to laugh together every day typified their relationship. He was thrilled to be able to see the sky full of stars and the beauty of the mesas and mountains from his home. To be able to head out on a hike directly from his back door was a magnificent gift to him.
Doug was a positive person and never let the struggles to maintain his health stop him from enjoying his many interests, his love for Megan and his animals. He is at peace now, and he will be exploring more interests among those magnificent stars in the Chimayo sky.
Douglas is survived by his sisters, Leslie Cooper and Laurel Erickson; his loving wife, Megan; his dog Hugo and cat, Sean.
