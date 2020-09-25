KITTERY, Maine - Douglas E. Burnell, Sr., 92, husband of Carmen Burnell, of Kittery, Maine, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 10, 1928 in Scarborough, Maine, to Arthur W. and Harriet M. (McVane) Burnell and attended local schools.
Douglas entered the United States Navy in 1946 serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. After active duty he entered the US Navy Seabee Reserves, retiring after 27 years in 1988. He was a decorated veteran who received many medals and awards for honorable service.
He was employed as an electrician at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, retiring after 30 years, in 1985.
Douglas had many talents; he was a self-taught musician, learning to play many different instruments. He had a love for the outdoors, enjoying camping, fishing, photography, and was an avid gardener. After his retirement, he volunteered at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum; was a member of VFW Post 9394, and what he most enjoyed was the time spent with his grandson and great-grandchildren. His great sense of humor made for much laughter over the years.
Douglas was preceded in death by his five siblings.
Besides his wife, Carmen of 64 years, survivors include son, Douglas E. Burnell, Jr., of Eliot, Maine and daughter, Debra M. Kelley (Victor) of Kittery, Maine; grandson, Robert L. Hames (Jennifer) of South Berwick, Maine; great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Gunnar Hames of South Berwick, Maine; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Brooks Memorial Cemetery, State Road, Eliot, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Fisher House (Helping Military Families), Fisher House Foundation, Inc., 2300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852 or at https://fisherhouse.org
. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth.