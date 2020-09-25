1/2
Douglas E. Burnell Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KITTERY, Maine - Douglas E. Burnell, Sr., 92, husband of Carmen Burnell, of Kittery, Maine, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 10, 1928 in Scarborough, Maine, to Arthur W. and Harriet M. (McVane) Burnell and attended local schools.

Douglas entered the United States Navy in 1946 serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. After active duty he entered the US Navy Seabee Reserves, retiring after 27 years in 1988. He was a decorated veteran who received many medals and awards for honorable service.

He was employed as an electrician at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, retiring after 30 years, in 1985.

Douglas had many talents; he was a self-taught musician, learning to play many different instruments. He had a love for the outdoors, enjoying camping, fishing, photography, and was an avid gardener. After his retirement, he volunteered at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum; was a member of VFW Post 9394, and what he most enjoyed was the time spent with his grandson and great-grandchildren. His great sense of humor made for much laughter over the years.

Douglas was preceded in death by his five siblings.

Besides his wife, Carmen of 64 years, survivors include son, Douglas E. Burnell, Jr., of Eliot, Maine and daughter, Debra M. Kelley (Victor) of Kittery, Maine; grandson, Robert L. Hames (Jennifer) of South Berwick, Maine; great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Gunnar Hames of South Berwick, Maine; several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Brooks Memorial Cemetery, State Road, Eliot, Maine.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Fisher House (Helping Military Families), Fisher House Foundation, Inc., 2300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852 or at https://fisherhouse.org. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved