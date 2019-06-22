|
PORTSMOUTH - Douglas William McLaughlin, 74, son of Mildred "Bunny" and Daniel Leo McLaughlin, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz.
Doug was born and raised in Portsmouth, N.H., where he attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School before he entered the US Army. While he served he was stationed in Germany and Vietnam. He later became a member of the Portsmouth American Legion. In his later years he decided to go back to school for his Bachelor's Degree where he graduated with honors, summa cum laude, from Western International University at the age of 52.
Doug is survived by daughters Yvonne McLaughlin and her husband Harrell Gooden of Litchfield Park, Ariz., Alicia McLaughlin and her husband Daniel Schloesser of Westfield, N.J. and Maureen McLaughlin of El Mirage, Ariz.; three grandsons, Skyler of El Mirage, Wyatt of Litchfield Park, and Samuel of Westfield. Doug was able to meet and know each of his grandsons. He is also survived by his sister, Julie Kinley of Portsmouth, N.H., and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Doug will be buried in Calvary Cemetery on July 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Father Gary from St. Thomas Aquinas will be giving the committal prayers. The "Celebration of Life" will be held on July 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Portsmouth American Legion Post #6, 96 Islington St., Portsmouth, N.H. Please join us to share your memories and prayers.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 22 to June 25, 2019