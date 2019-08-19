|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Duane A. Date, Jr., 73, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Sunday, August 18, 2019 with his daughters by his side. He was born in Portsmouth on March 15, 1946 the son of the late, Duane A. Date, Sr. and Cynthia (Weston) Date.
He was raised and educated in Portsmouth and graduated from Portsmouth High School, Class of 1964. Following high school Duane entered the apprentice program at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He worked at the shipyard for almost 37 years as a planner and estimator as well as an Engineering Tech. He retired in 2002. In his retirement he worked part-time for C.A.C.I as a civilian contractor at the shipyard, retiring in 2009.
Duane was an avid N.E. Patriots fan who also enjoyed all local sports, especially ones in which his grandchildren were involved in. He also had a special place in his heart and was active with the local Special Olympics. But what meant more to him than anything was his family and he showed that every day in the way he lived his life.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan (Sullivan) Date; his daughters Kelly D. Turner and husband, Charles, Allison D. Cummings and husband, Harry; his beloved son and best friend, Darryl D. Date all of Portsmouth; his grandchildren Megan (Turner) Corsetti and husband, Daniel R. Corsetti III, Laura A. Turner and fiancé, Tyler R. Harville, Kevin D. Cummings, Ryan E. Cummings and Lauren A. Cummings, all of Portsmouth; his great-grandchildren Grace K. Corsetti and Sullivan D. Corsetti of Portsmouth; his siblings Cynthia Beal and husband, Andy of Lansing, Mich., Terrence Date of Mass., and Todd Date and his wife, Kay of Rochester, N.H. He was predeceased by his brother, Darryl A. Date. Duane is also survived by two nieces and one nephew.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Corpus Christi Parish at Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer Street in Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth.
Donations may be made in his memory to: Friends In Action, P.O. Box 866, Durham, NH 03824 www.friendsinactionnh.org For directions or to sign the online guest book please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019