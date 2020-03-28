|
|
TAMPA, Fla. - Duane Murray Preble passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Tampa, Fla. He was 76 years old.
Duane was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on June 11, 1943, to Carlton Burt Preble and Ellen Francis Plummer Preble. He was the grandson of Harold Preble, a civilian naval inspector at the Portsmouth shipyard.
Duane had wonderful memories of living at York Beach for many summers, where he learned to love seafood, and eating food straight from the garden of his grandparent's home in Laconia.
Duane went to Vanderbilt University in Tennessee where he met the love of his life Janet DePriest. They married in 1964 and were together for over 52 years. Duane graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1965.
He is known for his generosity, optimism, and his incredible work ethic. He loved his family and life, which was often spent swimming, snorkeling, and sailing in the Caribbean.
He is survived by his three loving daughters Elisa Dunkle, Holly Baker, and Kelley Lacy, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and three brothers. We will all miss him.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020