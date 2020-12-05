ROCHESTER - Dustin Dumont (Blanchette) of Rochester, N.H., passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 due to medical complications. He was born on Aug. 27,1974 to parents Steve Dumont and Laurette "Pudgey" Adams. He graduated from Somersworth High School.
Dustin enjoyed spending time with his partner Jay Riley and three daughters Cadence, Abbigail and Alex. Dustin was known for his big heart and amazing smile. He also enjoyed being outdoors-grilling, gardening, and fishing. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved spending time with his mom...who is his biggest fan.
He is survived by his mother Lauretta (Pudgey) Adams and stepfather Roger Adams. As a well as Jay, his three daughters; brothers Chad Blanchette, and Steve Dumont.
He was predeceased by his father Steve Dumont, grandparents Tessie and Armand Dumont, Roland and Delia Vieno, as well as his Uncle Ernie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bernierfuneralhome.net
Care for the Dumont family has been entrusted to the Bernier-Pelkey Funeral Home.