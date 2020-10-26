HAMPTON, N.H. – Dwight C. Staples, 60, of Hampton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
He was born in Portsmouth on May 17, 1960 a son of the late Winfield Staples and Peggyanne (Pullen) Blankenship.
He worked his entire career in the restaurant industry throughout the seacoast area, most recently as a chef for Ashworth by the Sea in Hampton Beach.
Dwight was an avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed photography, golf, walking along North Beach and spending time at his camp on Long Pond in Barrington. He also loved rescuing greyhounds and made several his pets.
Surviving family members include his beloved wife of 35 years, Paula Fay-Staples; siblings, Scott Staples and his wife Kathy, Debra Warner, Elizabeth Staples, Linda Sprague and her husband Stephen Foster and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Visiting hour will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in the Remick-Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Eliot, Maine. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
