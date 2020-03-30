|
HAMPTON - E. Caroline Bates, 94, of Hampton, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Webster at Rye. She was born in Exeter, September 9, 1925 a daughter of the late Carl and Evelyn (Davis) Allen.
Caroline attended Hampton schools and graduated from Hampton Academy with the Class of 1943.
During World War II she worked in the supply department as a clerk typist at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. She retired from the US Postal Service with over 30 years of service as a clerk at the Hampton Post Office.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, National World War II Museum, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, American Postal Workers Union and enjoyed her Thursday lunches with cousins and friends.
She leaves her son, James H. Bates, Jr. of Hampton; her grandson, James H. Bates, III; her granddaughter, Amy Wells and her husband Kevin; her two sisters, Marion Seaggs and Lois Page; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: At Caroline's request all services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Caroline's memorial website, or to sign her tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020