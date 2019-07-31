|
RYE, N.H. - E. Patricia Crothers, 90, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Webster at Rye.
Born in Worcester, Mass. on June 12, 1929 she was the daughter of George and Ingrid (Thomasson) Cannon and was a longtime resident of Rye Beach.
Patsy was a member of St. Theresa Parish and was active in the community.
The widow of Robert Crothers she is survived by her children Linda Crothers, George Crothers, Robin Normandeau, Michael Crothers, Patrick Crothers, and Bonnie Hatch, grandchildren Christina, William, Andrew, Duncan, Hunter, Shannon, Kailey, Allie, Zachary, and two nephews.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by two children Cathy Crothers and John Crothers, her sister Marjorie and brother Thomas.
The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff of Webster Memory Care Unit who gave their mother wonderful care in the final chapter of her life.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Saint Theresa Church in Rye Beach. Burial followed in Central Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements were by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019