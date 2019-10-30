Home

Earl "Pete" Titus

Earl "Pete" Titus Obituary
DOVER - Earl "Pete" Titus, 87, of Dover, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Riverside Rest Home in Dover with his children by his side.

SERVICES: A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Stockbridge Funeral Home in Exeter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Exeter Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to join the family afterward at Stockbridge for refreshments.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
