PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Earleen M. Fernald, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born on July 4, 1945, daughter of the late Cornelius and Earleen (Bilodeau) Collins and was raised by her uncle and aunt, Peter "Peachy" and Amelia Collins. She attended Saint Patrick School in Portsmouth and was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, class of 1963. She returned to school as a working adult and earned her associate degree in accounting from N.H. Vocational Technical College and a bachelor's degree in business from New Hampshire College.
Earleen held different positions throughout her career, working at Hudson's Apparel, Sprague Energy, Ocean Access and eventually retiring from the University of New Hampshire in 2018.
She loved flowers, gardening and attending farmer's markets. She was a past member of the Portsmouth Garden Club and also a docent for the John Paul Jones house in Portsmouth. She enjoyed traveling and going out to eat with family and friends and was a loyal New England Patriots fan.
Earleen was a devoted wife of 48 years to the late Frank Fernald and a loving mother to her children, Laura Bailey and husband John of Greenland and Lisa Shawney of Northwood. Most of all, Earleen adored her grandchildren, Kristen Shawney of Dover, Neil Bailey of Rochester, Amelia Bailey of Milton, Earleen Bailey of Greenland, Kaitlyn Shawney of Northwood and her great granddaughter Charlotte Bailey of Rochester. Earleen is survived by her sister Maureen Bitoff and husband John of California, her dear sister-in-law, Elizabeth Collins of Maine and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her two cats and faithful companions, Sprinkle and Cinder.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brothers, Cornelius Jr. and Thomas Collins and son-in-law Steve Shawney.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the N.H. SPCA, Portsmouth Ave., Stratham.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020