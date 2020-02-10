|
|
YORK, Maine - Ed MacConnell, 88, of York, Maine, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born in Scranton, Pa., on July 1, 1931, he was the son of Carleton and Margaret MacConnell.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kristen MacConnell of Pichilemu, Chile and Jennifer Kauder of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was predeceased by sister Gretchen.
Ed was dedicated to a life of service from his time in the Army to his career as a social worker. Upon his retirement he moved to York, Maine where he was an avid volunteer in the community. Throughout his golden years he volunteered as a CASA advocate, at the local elementary school, the Living Well Center, and at York Hospital. His home away from home was the York Library.
For a full obituary, visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020