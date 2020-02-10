Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

Ed MacConnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
YORK, Maine - Ed MacConnell, 88, of York, Maine, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born in Scranton, Pa., on July 1, 1931, he was the son of Carleton and Margaret MacConnell.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kristen MacConnell of Pichilemu, Chile and Jennifer Kauder of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was predeceased by sister Gretchen.

Ed was dedicated to a life of service from his time in the Army to his career as a social worker. Upon his retirement he moved to York, Maine where he was an avid volunteer in the community. Throughout his golden years he volunteered as a CASA advocate, at the local elementary school, the Living Well Center, and at York Hospital. His home away from home was the York Library.

For a full obituary, visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -