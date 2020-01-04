|
MADBURY - Eddie D. Hill of 23 Nute Rd., Madbury N.H., passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Louise Miller his devoted children Vincente Morales and his wife Kelley, Sean Morales and his wife Lisa, Raymond Miller, Crystal Miller and her husband Nick, Aryanna Jacobs and her husband Michael; 16 grandchildren whom he was so proud to have!; three great grandchildren; and two brothers Wayne and John. Eddie has a plethora of friends who he graciously considered family!
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Triangle Club of Dover, N.H. a program that Eddie was most passionate about.
SERVICES: Services will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday Jan. 11, 2020, in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester. All who knew Eddie are encouraged to come celebrate his life! There will be a gathering after held in the function area of the Church of God, 2 Howe St., Rochester. We will have a spread of some of Eddie's favorite food items to reminisce the memories of a true treasure!
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020