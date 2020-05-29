Edith C. Perry
YORK, Maine - Edith C. Perry "Boogie", of York, Maine, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 60. She was born in Wilmington, Del. on Feb. 6, 1960.

Edith is the daughter of Fairfield G. Coogan, whom she cared for over the past 10 years, and Edith G. Coogan (Park) who predeceased Edith in 2004. Edith is survived by her father Fairfield, and her sisters Josephine of Gardiner, Maine, Amy of York, Maine and Elizabeth "Betsy" of York, Maine.

Edith has four children that meant the world to her; Jennifer Bridges (Lequin) and her husband Casey Bridges of York, Maine, Susannah Elizabeth Walker (Chevalier) and her husband Eric Walker of Kittery, Maine, her son D. Louis Chevalier of Bella Vista, Ark., and Natalie Perry of De Leon Springs, Fla. She had seven grandchildren Brett, Carly, Ava, Connor, Molly, Jack and Susannah, who she also loved and adored.

Edie had many friends that loved her. Her friends called her "One of a Kind," special and full of life and love and kindness.

Edie may have left this world early but the memories of her will carry on forever. She'd want her family and friends to remember all the good times and hold on to them. Think of her laugh and bright smile and let it bring a smile to your face.

Services are to be determined at a later date. Lucas-Eaton Funeral Home will be assisting the family.

Visit the Lucas-Eaton Funeral Home website for the full tribute.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
