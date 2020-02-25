|
|
YORK, Maine - Edith L. Jones, 100, of Woodside Meadow Road, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born October 11, 1919 in Princeton, Maine, a daughter of the late H. Eldridge and Delia (Cass) Mercier.
Edith was a former member of the United Methodist Church, a member of the First Parish Church in York, Maine, the Rebekah's (IARA), and her local Garden Club. She enjoyed knitting.
Her husband of 66 years, Burton E. Jones and 16 brothers and sisters predeceased her.
She leaves a daughter Deatra L. Trenholm and her husband Donald of York, Maine; a grandson Steven Trenholm and his wife Meghan and their children Drew and Tucker; a granddaughter Heather Cleary and her husband Sean and their children Emma, Hannah and Chase.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, March 14, in the First Parish Church, 180 York St., York, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020