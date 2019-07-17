Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
View Map

Edna T. Sherwin


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna T. Sherwin Obituary
RYE – Edna T. Sherwin, 92, of Rye, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital shortly after the death of her son Edward Sherwin who died July 12, 2019.

She was born in East Boston, Mass. Dec. 17, 1926, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (McDonald) Farmer.

Edna was the wife of the late beloved Richard P. Sherwin who predeceased her in 2007.

Family was the most important thing in Edna's life, especially being Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known for her Mac and Cheese, her whoopie pies, and for her wood stacking skills.

Friends and family will remember her enduring love for her husband, her energetic personality, and the love and care she bestowed on others.

Family members include children, Richard J. Sherwin and his wife Carol of Hampton, Jacqueline Sherwin, wife of the late Edward Sherwin of Rye, Muriel Coulstring and her husband Brian of Newmarket, Thomas Sherwin and his wife Alicia of Newfields, 10 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her brother, William Farmer of Brighton, Mass., nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Edward Sherwin and two sisters, Catherine Fay and Muriel Farmer.

SERVICES: Visiting hours and services will be held jointly for Edna and Edward. Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will follow Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Central Cemetery, Rye. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to Rye Public Library, 581 Washington Rd., Rye, NH 03870. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Edna's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 17 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now