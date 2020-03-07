|
EXETER - Edward Castle, age 89, of Exeter, N.H. and former longtime Epping resident, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, N.H. Born in Epping on Nov. 7, 1930 he was the son of the late Edward and Irene (Freeman) Castle.
Ed grew up in Epping, and was a graduate of Spaulding High School in Rochester, N.H. He and his wife Audrey moved from Epping to Exeter in the late 70s.
Ed was employed for many years by City Concrete of Dover, N.H. as the Production Manager. He then worked at Rockingham County in Brentwood in the maintenance department until retirement. After retirement, Ed and Audrey enjoyed winter months in Florida.
He was a volunteer fireman for the Epping Fire Department for many years, and served on the Epping Board of Selectmen. Ed also served on the Board of Directors of the Marshall Farms Condominium Association in Exeter.
In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. Ed was a member of Christ Church Exeter.
He loved telling stories to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The most important thing in Ed's life was his family.
Ed was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters and is survived by his wife of 68 years, Audrey (Marcotte) Castle of Exeter. He is survived by two daughters, Terri Alward and her husband Robert of Dunedin, Fla. and Kennebunkport, Maine, and Robin Yergeau and her husband Michael of Center Barnstead; and one son Steven and his wife Anita of Hampton Falls; eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are on Friday, March 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Pine St., Exeter, N.H. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 11a.m. at Christ Church, 43 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. Brewitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NHSPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885 or to Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Road Dover, NH 03820.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020