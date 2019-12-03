|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Edward Cleo Levesque, 75, passed away peacefully Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Saint Leonard, NB Canada on April 1, 1944; to the late Romeo and Lucie (Cormier) Levesque.
His family moved to Portsmouth, N.H. in 1950 where he attended Lady Isle School, Portsmouth Jr. High and then St Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, N.H.
He served his country in the United States Army from 1963-1965.
In 1965 he married the love of his life Anne Lucille Power.
He worked over 30 years as a police officer in several N.H. towns including UNH, Durham, Newfields and Portsmouth. He also was employed at Hutchinson Sealing in Newfields, N.H. for 31 years.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter, proudly earning the "Biggest Bucks in Maine" patch in 1982. He spent many hours training his bird dogs.
After retirement he would travel back to his Canadian home in New Brunswick to visit with family as often as he could.
Ed enjoyed sitting on his porch, with his dog Buddy, visiting with friends and neighbors but especially his grandchildren: Amanda (Shawn) Scoledge, Joshua and Ashley Wyatt; Danielle and Randee Warner, Ryanne Semple, Isaiah Brigman, Megan and Marcus Levesque, Ryder Brady and his great-grandchildren Addison and Austin Scoledge. They will forever remember his long talks, advice and laughter.
He is survived by his children, a son, Shawn Levesque of Somersworth, N.H., three daughters, Suzette (Robert) Wyatt of Eliot, Maine, Sharon (Mark) Semple of Kittery, Maine, Stephanie (James) Tomkinson of Portsmouth, N.H.
He was predeceased by his wife in 2003.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, Summer Street, in Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Richie McFarland Children's Center 11 Sandy Point Rd., Stratham, N.H. Care of the Levesque Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019