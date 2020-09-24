1/2
Edward Dallas Gilmore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EXETER - Edward Dallas Gilmore, 89, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Exeter Center in Exeter, N.H. He was born December 26, 1930 in Exeter, N.H., son of Edward Horace Gilmore and Clara (Durant) Gilmore.

Gillie grew up in Exeter and he considered himself a lifelong member of "The Prospect Street Gang". He was a graduate of Exeter High School. Gillie enlisted into the United States Air Force and served eight years mainly as a flight engineer. He invented a tool for B-52's and F-47's to assist the mechanic in removing an engine and was a part of the Atomic bomb experiments in Nevada. Gillie also spent four years in the Air National Guard. Following his military discharge, he worked as a letter carrier for the United State Postal Service retiring in 1985.

Gillie and his loving wife, Elizabeth (Ordway) Gilmore were longtime residents of Exeter, N.H. They also resided for 10 years in The Villages in Lady Lake, Fla. Gillie loved being outdoors and had very fond memories of fishing and camping on Powwow Pond in East Kingston. He was a longtime member of Star in the East Masonic Lodge in Exeter.

In addition to his parents, Gillie was predeceased by a brother, Leonard Gilmore Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Gilmore; daughter, Karen Gilmore; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Gilmore Viau and Alain Viau; two granddaughters; two grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and a nephew, Leonard Gilmore Jr.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the Exeter Cemetery.

Flowers are acceptable or donations may be made in his memory to Rockingham VNA & Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
14 Pine Street
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-3554
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brewitt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved