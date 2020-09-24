EXETER - Edward Dallas Gilmore, 89, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Exeter Center in Exeter, N.H. He was born December 26, 1930 in Exeter, N.H., son of Edward Horace Gilmore and Clara (Durant) Gilmore.
Gillie grew up in Exeter and he considered himself a lifelong member of "The Prospect Street Gang". He was a graduate of Exeter High School. Gillie enlisted into the United States Air Force and served eight years mainly as a flight engineer. He invented a tool for B-52's and F-47's to assist the mechanic in removing an engine and was a part of the Atomic bomb experiments in Nevada. Gillie also spent four years in the Air National Guard. Following his military discharge, he worked as a letter carrier for the United State Postal Service retiring in 1985.
Gillie and his loving wife, Elizabeth (Ordway) Gilmore were longtime residents of Exeter, N.H. They also resided for 10 years in The Villages in Lady Lake, Fla. Gillie loved being outdoors and had very fond memories of fishing and camping on Powwow Pond in East Kingston. He was a longtime member of Star in the East Masonic Lodge in Exeter.
In addition to his parents, Gillie was predeceased by a brother, Leonard Gilmore Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Gilmore; daughter, Karen Gilmore; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Gilmore Viau and Alain Viau; two granddaughters; two grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and a nephew, Leonard Gilmore Jr.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the Exeter Cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable or donations may be made in his memory to Rockingham VNA & Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com
.