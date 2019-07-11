|
EXETER - Edward Ellsworth Williams, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 23 Newfields Road, Exeter, N.H. after a period of extended illness.
Born in Exeter, N.H. on May 6, 1927 he was the son of Isaac Langley Williams of Exeter and Edna Mae Orvis of Manchester, Vt. He attended the Lincoln Street School and Phillips Exeter Academy, Class of 1946. In August 1945 he was drafted into WWII serving until the Spring of 1946. He was honorably discharged from the Navy and went on to Cornell University, graduating with a B.A. in Ornamental Horticulture in 1950. He was drafted during the Korean War and chose to re-enlist into the U.S. Navy in 1951 and was again honorably discharged from the Navy in 1953. Edward went to Boston College Law School, under the G.I. Bill, and graduated with a Juris Doctorate in 1957.
Edward met Pauline Nona Scott at the Hampton Casino Ball Room and they married June 24, 1951 in Haverhill, Mass. at Sacred Hearts Church.
Ed worked at various jobs during his career including ushering for the Boston Braves, working for the Boston & Maine Railroad, Century Insurance, Rockingham County Superior Court, the U.S. Census and private legal practice working for such great attorneys as Bob White and Fred Cirome.
Edward was predeceased by his wife Pauline Scott Williams (2013), his parents, Isaac Langley Williams (1975) and Edna Mae Orvis Williams (1968), sister Priscilla Alden Williams Lang (1997), brother-in-law, Robert F. Scott (1983), sister-in-law, Joan Scott Manning (1993) and his precious nephew Douglas Jordan.
Surviving family members include his three sons, Edward Scott Williams and his wife Tracy Emerton Williams of North Hampton, Peter Kenneth Williams of Exeter, and Timothy Edward Williams and his wife Ali of Chadds Ford, Penn.; grandchildren, Alexandra Catherine, Nathaniel Joseph, Sebastian Edward and Nicolas Santiago Williams; and his sister Mary Williams Jordan and her husband Trenholm of Portland, N.Y. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families: Albert Lang Jr., Edward Lang, Michael Jordan, Terry Jordan, Nancy Schuster, Mary Wheeler, Sue Crumley and Lisa Walsh.
Edward was a lifelong baseball fan and dreamed of being a major league baseball player. He loved to tell his story of winning a contest in 1942, hosted by Sporting News Magazine. The prize was attendance to the 1942 World Series games in New York where he met Joe DiMaggio and the rest of the 1942 N.Y. Yankees line up including Babe Ruth who was retired and watching the game. He leaves behind the photographs of that great event in his life. Later in life, he coached the Exeter Junior League Yankees, Pony League Royals and American Legion Post 32 youth baseball teams.
He also loved music, especially Big Bands, Americana and he developed a love for the sound of the Philadelphia Mummers String Bands, even insisting that one of the bands play at his son Scott's wedding reception.
SERVICES: There will be no calling hours; Church services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, N.H. on Friday, July 26 at 12 p.m. Immediately following the church service will be a burial with military honors at the Exeter Cemetery, Linden Street, Exeter.
The Brewitt Funeral Home of Exeter, 14 Pine Street, Exeter, N.H. is in charge of arrangements. You can reach them at www.brewittfuneralhome.com or at 603-772-3554.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. John's Episcopal Church or the Rockingham County VNA and Hospice Organization.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 11 to July 14, 2019