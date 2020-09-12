NORTH HAMPTON - Edward Everett Granger, Jr., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Ted was born May 5, 1929 to parents Edward Granger Sr. and Edith (Kingsman) Granger and grew up in Bradford, Mass.
He attended Haverhill High School prior to enlisting in the Air Force. He proudly served his country for 20 years, retiring as a Staff Sargent. His 30-plus year career was spent at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, in many shops, completing his career as a nuclear power electrical inspector. He continued to support fellow veterans through his volunteer work with several military organizations throughout his retirement.
Ted was also known as Easy Ed around the Shipyard, Grump Granger, and Papa Teddy. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved his coffee, sports especially Patriot and UNH Wildcat football, Western movies, Tom Clancy novels, playing cards, and Snoopy was his hero.
Ted is survived by his wife Barbara (Maroney) Granger, whom he met and married in 1958. He described her as the best thing to ever happen to him. They built their lives together and cherished one another for 61 years, creating a loving family home in North Hampton. Their family included four children, sons Edward E. Granger, III and his wife Kathy, Larry Granger, and Steven Granger, daughter Susan Dunham, and daughter-in-law Sue Granger. Their grandchildren are Janet, Joshua, Amy, Eric with wife Candice, Alicia with husband Allen, Stephanie, Taunuia with her husband Cody, great-grandchildren are Joshua Jr, Ezekiel, Moriah, Natalie, Lillian, Theodore, Noah, Regis, Julius, Troy, Cody, Aleeyah, and Andrea, with great-great granddaughter Briella and many nieces and nephews and their families.
SERVICES: A private Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project
