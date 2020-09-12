1/
Edward Everett Granger Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTH HAMPTON - Edward Everett Granger, Jr., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Ted was born May 5, 1929 to parents Edward Granger Sr. and Edith (Kingsman) Granger and grew up in Bradford, Mass.

He attended Haverhill High School prior to enlisting in the Air Force. He proudly served his country for 20 years, retiring as a Staff Sargent. His 30-plus year career was spent at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, in many shops, completing his career as a nuclear power electrical inspector. He continued to support fellow veterans through his volunteer work with several military organizations throughout his retirement.

Ted was also known as Easy Ed around the Shipyard, Grump Granger, and Papa Teddy. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved his coffee, sports especially Patriot and UNH Wildcat football, Western movies, Tom Clancy novels, playing cards, and Snoopy was his hero.

Ted is survived by his wife Barbara (Maroney) Granger, whom he met and married in 1958. He described her as the best thing to ever happen to him. They built their lives together and cherished one another for 61 years, creating a loving family home in North Hampton. Their family included four children, sons Edward E. Granger, III and his wife Kathy, Larry Granger, and Steven Granger, daughter Susan Dunham, and daughter-in-law Sue Granger. Their grandchildren are Janet, Joshua, Amy, Eric with wife Candice, Alicia with husband Allen, Stephanie, Taunuia with her husband Cody, great-grandchildren are Joshua Jr, Ezekiel, Moriah, Natalie, Lillian, Theodore, Noah, Regis, Julius, Troy, Cody, Aleeyah, and Andrea, with great-great granddaughter Briella and many nieces and nephews and their families.

SERVICES: A private Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Ted's memorial website, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved