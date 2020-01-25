|
|
KENSINGTON - Edward Hayden "Ted" Eaton, 68, of Kensington, N.H., native of Concord, Mass., died on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Ted leaves his wife, Cindy (Parrott) Eaton, and his son, Timothy Hayden Eaton, both of Kensington, N.H.; his brother, Robert Gooding Eaton and his wife, Betty L. Anderson, of Rye, N.H.; and six nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: His Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 8, at Christ Church, 43 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. at 11 a.m. Burial following the service (weather permitting) in Little River Cemetery, corner of Atlantic Ave and Woodland Rd, North Hampton, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ted's memory may be made to The Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020