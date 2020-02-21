|
|
GREENLAND - CMSgt. Edward L. Bell, Jr., USAF, Retired, 83, of Greenland, husband of Margaret (Robinson) Bell, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 3, 1936 in Westfield, New Jersey, to Edward L. Sr., and Georgia Ina (Mann) Bell.
Edward proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. After his retirement, Edward worked at Great Bay Services in Newington, retiring on October 28, 2011.
An active member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Portsmouth, he served as Deacon and formerly sang in the choir.
He was active with the Triple-8 Travelers Lodge #32 Prince Hall Masons in Portsmouth as well as a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Edward loved fishing; was an avid reader, loved family activities and enjoyed the monthly men's ministry and Truck Stop breakfasts.
Besides his wife of 12 years, Margaret, survivors include daughter, Deborah A. Bell of Brooklyn, N.Y.; son, Edward L. Bell III of Gilford; and daughter, Jacquelyn Harris of Bristol, Conn.; a grandson, Nathaniel D. Harris of Bristol, Conn.; granddaughter, Haley Bell of Rochester; great-grandson, Noah McCurry of Rochester; a sister, Dolores I. Russell of Westfield, N.J.; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a masonic service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the New Hope Baptist Church, 263 Peverly Hill Rd., Portsmouth, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. The funeral service will conclude with full military honors. Interment will be held in the South Cemetery, in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: New Hope Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 263 Peverly Hill Rd., Portsmouth, NH 03801. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020