Services Bernier Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (603) 692-2160 Memorial service 2:00 PM Second Christian Congregational United Church of Christ Kittery , ME View Map Edward L. Mossman

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Edward L. Mossman, 90, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts on December 20, 1928, he was the son of Guy Eldred and Dorothea Llewellyn Mossman.



Edward was predeceased by his first wife Pauline who passed in 2006 after 51 years of marriage. His younger brother Henry also passed before him.



He is survived by his loving wife Gwendolin of South Berwick, Maine, his brother Phillip of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, sons Guy of Charleston, S.C., Brian and Wangui of Exeter, N.H., daughters Brenda Mossman of East Baldwin, Maine, Pamela and her husband Marc Benoit of South Berwick, Maine and daughter-in-law Janejira Mossman of Greenland, N.H.; seven grandchildren Anna and her husband Josh Smoak, John Mossman and his wife Markey, Edward Mossman and his wife Eliza Wood, Carina Mossman, Sherry Pauline Mossman, Jesse Gable and his partner Meghan Gerry, Amber and her husband Zach Zamzow. Edward was also a great-grandfather to Alice Smoak and Yvonne Mossman.



A graduate of Maine Maritime Class of 1950, Edward sailed as an engineering officer in the Merchant Marine for Moore-McCormack Lines upon graduation - sailing to Northern Europe and South America.



Edward was a Veteran who served in the US Navy during the Korean War as an engineering officer aboard the fleet oiler USS Chewaugam (AOG-50).



After his Navy Service, Edward enrolled in UNH to study Mechanical Engineering, graduating with a BS in Mechanical Engineering then accepted a job with Worthington Corporation. He started his professional engineering career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1958. Edward worked in Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Code 260 Design Division then transferred to the newly formed PERA SS, now SUBMEPP, where he worked as supervisory Mechanical/Marine Engineering Department Head, until his retirement in 1983.



Edward served the Town of Kittery as a member of the Port Authority. He also received several awards including the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service award, Certificate of Service 30 years from the Department of Defense Navy, Certificate of Service to the Town of Kittery Port Authority, Boston Navigators Certificate given by the Portsmouth Power Squadron, and Membership in the United States Power Squadron where he was a navigation instructor.



Edward had a very wide range of skills and interests. He was a true renaissance man with interests ranging from painting to rebuilding engines, boatbuilding to stained glass, teaching navigation to welding. He could fix anything and was always available to help family and friends; even if it was building a horse barn, sheet rocking and plumbing his daughter's house when they were really supposed to be gone on vacation. His sense of adventure and love of the outdoors brought him to the downhill ski slopes of Sugarloaf where he built a camp for his family and had a large circle of friends. During the summer months Edward spent many days of enjoyment with his family on his boats, both power and sail. Edward was a skilled sailor who voyaged many times through the intercoastal waterway up and down the coast from Maine to Florida and the Bahamas. Edward was able to pass on his passion for skiing and sailing to his family.



His love of travel took him to many parts of the U.S., parts of Canada including Nova Scotia and trips abroad to Bermuda and Thailand. His dry sense of humor and quick wit kept us all laughing right to the end. His big smile was always a welcome sight.



He was active in the Second Christian Congregational United Church of Christ in Kittery, Maine. He also delivered meals on wheels in Kittery.



He was much loved and will be sadly missed.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at the Second Christian Congregational United Church of Christ in Kittery, with Rev. Brad Hirst officiating.



Family flowers only, donations may be made in his memory to his church at 33 Government St., Kittery, ME 03904. Arrangements and care of the Mossman family are entrusted to the J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home of Kittery.