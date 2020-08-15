1/2
Edward McCann
1944 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Edward James McCann, 76, passed away of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Born in Portsmouth on April 5, 1944 he was the son of John and Arlene (Odiorne) McCann. Ed was a lifelong resident of the New Hampshire Seacoast and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1962.

Ed served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Cochrane during the Vietnam War and had a 40+ year career with the United States Postal Service in Portsmouth, retiring in the early 2000s.

Ed enjoyed golfing, playing softball and bowling in several leagues at the Bowl-a-Rama. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and Jeff Gordon, the Red Sox, Patriots and the PGA Tour and Tiger Woods. The Bratskellar and Ice House were his favorite local restaurants. Ed enjoyed playing Blackjack at Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun and Oxford casinos. Ed was a long-time member of the Elks, American Legion and the VFW.

Survivors include his son James McCann and his wife Robin, his granddaughters Clare and Lucy, all of Hampton, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his siblings John, Paul, Richard and Sheila.

Private burial services will be held at the N.H. State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen.

Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
