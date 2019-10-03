Home

Edward P. Sadler Jr.

Edward P. Sadler Jr. Obituary
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Edward P. Sadler Jr., 76, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, after a long struggle with multiple health issues. He was born February 26, 1943 in Exeter, N.H., the son of Edward and Gladys (Flanagan) Sadler. On May 24, 1981, he married Carol Bowditch in Hampton, N.H., where they resided until moving to Deerfield, N.H., Spring Lake, Mich., Grand Haven, Mich. and ultimately to Fond du Lac, Wis.

Ed was also employed by Dake Corp., Grand Haven, Mich., where he served as VP of Engineering before being promoted to VP of Operations and eventually President. He and Carol then moved to Fond du Lac, Wis., where he was President and eventual owner of Exeter Machine Co. in Lomira.

Ed was active in the United Methodist Churches in N.H., Mich., and Wis., serving on various committees.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol; sons Edward P. Sadler III (Susie) of Singapore, Kevin (Jaye) of Fla.; daughters Rebecca (Bob) of N.H., Kristine (Bill) Burke of Calif.; step-daughter Laurie (Mark) of N.H.; step-son Scott of Hawaii; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: A Service of Celebration will be held October 12, 2019, 1 p.m., at Hampton United Methodist Church, 525 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hampton United Methodist Church. Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
