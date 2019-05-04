|
BRENTWOOD – Edward Ray Ellis, 63, of Brentwood died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital.
He was born in Washington, D.C. on July 23, 1955, the son of Betty Rae (Ammons) Posey. In his early years he lived in Maryland and Connecticut, and was a graduate of North Vernon High School and Prince George Community College. Upon returning to Maryland, Ed began his career in the shoe industry where he started on the sales floor and ultimately became a buyer where he enjoyed international travel. Ed was also a member of the 210 Footwear Foundation.
Ed enjoyed playing golf and watching Sunday football games with his friend Tim. He also enjoyed spending time at the beach and eating soft shell Maryland crab.
Ed is survived by his wife Mary A. Ellis and daughter, Katelyn Rae Ellis. He also leaves behind his brothers and sister: Melvin Ellis of Huntingtown, Md., Frank Ellis of Charlotte, N.C., Dorothy Martin of Indian Head, Md., Sally Finotti of Huntingtown, Md., Judy Ellis of Huntingtown, Md. and Olivia Ellis of Amherst, Va. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews
SERVICES: A Celebration of his life will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter on May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and may visit with the family on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be private. If desired donations may be made to the Manchester Teen Challenge, 147 Laurel Street, Manchester, NH 03103.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019