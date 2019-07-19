Services J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel 84 Broad Street Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603) 436-1702 For more information about Edward Kelly Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nippo Lake Golf Club 88 Stagecoach Rd Barrington , NH View Map Edward S. Kelly

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email STRAFFORD - Edward S. Kelly, 76, of New Castle and Strafford, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at his beloved summer camp on Bow Lake in Strafford after a courageous battle with melanoma. He was born October 16, 1942, in Middletown, N.Y., to parents Florence Williams Kelly and Carlton S. Kelly.



His time growing up in Middletown was active and vibrant. Ed was an all-season athlete; playing football, basketball, baseball and competing in track. After graduating in 1960, he pursued his love of sports by studying physical education at Orange County Community College (SUNY), where he continued to play basketball and compete on the wrestling team. Ed went on to attend the University of Kentucky (UK), earning a degree in Civil Engineering with a minor in Structures and Foundations. His time at the UK left him a lifelong fan of the Kentucky Wildcats, an affinity he proudly passed on to his sons and grandchildren.



Ed built a highly successful career as a professional engineer in New York, Colorado, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. His professional years were spent in various municipal engineering positions and at Cornell University. In addition, he owned his own engineering firms in Colorado and New Hampshire, including his most recent firm, Seacoast Engineering. During his tenure in New Hampshire, he served as Chairman of the NH Joint Board as well as a term on the NH Architectural Board. His dedication to his field led him to drive the introduction and adoption of Continuing Education in N.H. for the engineering profession. He was a charter member of the NH Public Works and Municipal Engineering Organization and held an honorary license from the Architectural Board of New Hampshire.



Ed was a dedicated father to his sons, Tyler and Grant, and took great pride and joy in supporting their athletic endeavors as both a proud father and coach to many youth teams. Ed was a skilled and kind coach, taking care to teach all he could on and off the field and to include all walks of player, regardless of skill or confidence. Whether coaching, or cheering as a proud father, Ed never missed a game, a teaching moment, or an opportunity to provide encouragement to his sons and countless young athletes he mentored.



As an engineer, one of his favorite pastimes was "tinkering" with countless projects and updates at his lakeside cottage, where he had a tool bench and supplies to envy. Being at the lake was Ed's favorite place to be, whether participating in volunteer water monitoring projects, watching his grandchildren splash in the water, or enjoying a sunset cruise with his wife and family. He was most at ease and smiled brightest when he was at his home on Bow Lake.



Ed was predeceased by his only brother, James W. Kelly. He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Gail Hayes Kelly of New Castle; son and daughter-in-law Tyler and Amanda Kelly, their son, Hayes Kelly of Portsmouth; and son Grant Kelly, and his children, Grant Jr. and Gianna Kelly of Concord.



SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at Nippo Lake Golf Club, 88 Stagecoach Rd., Barrington, on Monday, August 5, from 5-8 p.m. We invite family and friends to come together to share memories and have one more BUD together in Big Ed's honor.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's name to The Melanoma Research Fund @ MGH, Cancer Development Office, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. More info can be found at www.giving.massgeneral.org/donate.