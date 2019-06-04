|
DOVER - Edward T. "Ted" Clancy, 68, of Dover, N.H., died Sunday, June 3, 2019 at home after a short but difficult battle with cancer. Ted was born on June 30, 1950 in Boston, Mass.
He grew up in Needham, Mass. Ted attended UNH as an undergraduate student. He then went on to William and Mary Law School. Ted practiced law for forty years, starting in Portsmouth with John Wholley, then moving on to Fisher, Moran and Temple in Dover. Ted credits Judge Temple for providing wonderful guidance early in his career. Ted opened his own practice on Fourth Street in Dover in 1990.
Those who knew Ted enjoyed his humor, his dancing skills, and his love of the French language which he stumbled through without caution.
Being outdoors was Ted's priority. He cross country skied, biked, golfed, hiked in the White Mountains, Utah and Alaska. You could set your watch on seeing Ted walking his dog on Spur Road every morning with his two friends, Tom and Frank at 7 a.m.
Ted could be counted on to care for family and friends dogs that needed exercise, on the beach, or at the golf course (searching for golf balls off season was like an Easter egg Hunt for him). Ted's favorite place was the coast of Maine. Christmas Cove and North Haven Island were special places to him, and he returned to visit often.
Ted was a devoted father to Zachary. One of his great joys and privileges was driving the car pool for nine years to Berwick Academy.
Ted was dedicated to his extended family, proudly hosting Thanksgiving each year. Christmas Eve was also his turf; he loved a house full of friends and family.
Ted was known to all to have a huge heart: volunteering at Salvation Army, visiting shut-ins, taking elderly to visit cemeteries, and lending a hand whenever necessary.
Ted was a gently giant, only occasionally demonstrating an Irish temper on the golf course.
Ted leaves behind his wife of 34 years Gretchen Taylor-Clancy; his son Zachary, of Park City, Utah; his brother Paul and sister Pat; and many beloved nieces, nephews and in-laws.
SERVICES: A wake will be held at Farrell's Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Monday, June 10, 4-7 p.m. A Celebration of a life well lived will be held at the Portsmouth Country Club, Greenland, Tuesday, June 11, beginning at 5 p.m. Memorial begins at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to: Cocheco Humane society, 262 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 or the Salvation Army.
