NEW CASTLE, N.H. - Edward William Bouchard, 92, of New Castle, died peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. He was born in Salem, Mass. on Dec. 31, 1927 a son of the late Adelard Bouchard and Agnes (Fay) Bouchard.



He had a keen interest in world affairs which began as he and his father studied maps of Europe, Africa, and the Pacific, following the battles of WWII.



He attended Tufts and Northeastern universities, graduating from Northeastern with a BA in Business Administration



Through Northeastern's work/study program he worked at the advertising agency, Young & Rubicam. After graduation he worked at J. Walter Thompson, American Airlines as an analyst, and the National Student Association where he travelled widely in Europe and Scandinavia.



While with NSA he attended New York University earning a Master's Degree in International Relations. In 1967 after completing course work for a Ph.D., he joined the United Nations Development Program/Office For Projects Execution, a newly formed UN agency. He worked with UNDP/OPE until his retirement in 1987. His first posting was to Accra, Ghana, where the family lived for four years. This was followed by some years in Bangkok, Thailand; Washington, D.C. with the World Bank; and at the UN in New York as a Senior Advisor. Throughout those years he travelled extensively, working on various UNDP projects, including its role in the reconstruction of the Suez Canal Zone in the 1970s.



He was a member of the Association of Retired International Civil Servants.



Edward is survived by his wife, Barbara (Sparrow) Bouchard; his two sons, Eric Bradley Bouchard of Eliot, Maine and Peter William Bouchard of Aventura, Fla; and three grandchildren, Angelina, Lucas, and Agatha Bouchard, all of San Juan, Puerto Rico.



All services will be private.







