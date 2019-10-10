|
PEABODY, Mass. - Edward Wall, formerly of Fremont, N.H., died on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Brooksby Village in Peabody, Mass. He was born April 29, 1926.
A former physics professor, cellist, composer, and repairer of violins and cellos, he was awarded a doctorate in physics from the University of Munich where he also studied music. Several of his choral compositions were performed with Mass., and N.H. choirs.
He loved nature and the outdoors life, mountain climbing in Europe, participating in many Sierra Club activities, and cutting down trees for firewood. After retiring from teaching, he expanded his violin repair business, especially delighting in working on damaged instruments, restoring them to full sound and beauty.
He is survived by his wife Paula; his brother John Wall and wife, Patricia; sisters Patricia Bent and Joan Webber and husband, James; niece, Elizabeth Webber; nephews, Geoffrey Wall, John Webber, and Stephen Wall.
SERVICES: A celebration of Ed's life will be held at the Brooksby Village Chapel on Saturday, October 19, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to /Hospice, Danvers, Mass., or Brooksby Village Scholarship Fund.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019