KITTERY, Maine - Edwin A. Ahlquist, fondly known as Chiquita, 76, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at home after battling cancer. Born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on March 31, 1944, he was the son of Fredrick and Mary Ahlquist.
He is survived by his wife Maryann of Kittery; daughter Cheri and her husband Kenneth of Winnsboro S.C.; twin sister Brenda and her husband Clifford of Vallejo, Calif.; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Jack Joyce, Charles Ahlquist, and Kenneth Ahlquist; and daughter Amy Ahlquist.
A life long resident of Kittery he was a devoted husband, father, and Pats fan. He retired from PNSY and a member of Kittery Lions Club.
To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com . Care for the Ahlquist family has been entrusted to the Js Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife Maryann of Kittery; daughter Cheri and her husband Kenneth of Winnsboro S.C.; twin sister Brenda and her husband Clifford of Vallejo, Calif.; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Jack Joyce, Charles Ahlquist, and Kenneth Ahlquist; and daughter Amy Ahlquist.
A life long resident of Kittery he was a devoted husband, father, and Pats fan. He retired from PNSY and a member of Kittery Lions Club.
To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com . Care for the Ahlquist family has been entrusted to the Js Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.