KITTERY, Maine - Edwin F. Conner Jr., 95, of Kittery, Maine, passed away after a lengthy period of ill health. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on April 16, 1924, the second child of Helen C. (McGrath) and Edwin F. Conner Sr.



Edwin served in the US Armies 29 Infantry Division 116 Regiment, and landed on Omaha Beach in the third wave of the assault on June 6, 1944. He was wounded on the beach, but went on to participate in two more major battles, Saint Lo, and Brest in Northern France. He was wounded two more times before being taken out of combat. He also was one of the first troops into Dachau during their liberation.



Edwin was married to Margaret Carroll in 1950. It was a marriage that lasted until her death in 1982.



Edwin worked for the Maine Central Railroad in Bangor, Maine, for a year before going to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He retired after 42 years of faithful service there.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Margaret; grandson, James Welch; as well as two sisters, Margaret and Pricilla.



He is survived by his daughters; Charleen Demers, of Sanford, Maine, Margarette Welch, of Titusville Florida, and Helen Smith, of Portland, Maine. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.



Special thanks to his grandson, Shawn Smith, for taking such great care of his grandfather during his period of ill health.



Many thanks for Nora Shoop, who is a special family member, which we would have not gotten by without.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be at JS Pelkey & Son Funeral, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine, Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 6 Whipple Rd., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m.