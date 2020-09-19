1/1
Edwina Kuhn Scharff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EXETER - Edwina Kuhn Scharff slipped peacefully from this earth on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., on Oct. 29, 1926, Edwina attended the Scarborough-on-Hudson School and Bard College, graduating from the Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons as a physical therapist in 1949. Throughout the Second World War, Edwina was active in the war effort, volunteering with Bundles for Britain and knitting socks for sailors.

Edwina was married for over 70 years to her beloved husband, Monroe B. Scharff "Monty" who predeceased her last year. Monty affectionately referred to Edwina as "Blue Eyes." Monty and Edwina lived in Scarsdale, N.Y., raising two boys, Peter and Stuart until moving full time to Kennebunkport, Maine. The last years of Edwina's life were spent with Monty at Riverwoods in Exeter, N.H.

Edwina was fiercely devoted to her family, thoughtful, optimistic, quiet in demeanor but possessed of an insurmountable personal strength and sense of self. Edwina fought a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease for over 13 years, never once complaining, always showing her family unconditional love, delivered with a wry, twinkling humor and a positive attitude. Even in her most challenging personal moments, Edwina thought first of others, ever the gracious hostess in her home and concerned about the comfort and happiness of everyone around her.

Edwina was a lover of brownies (served to all who visited) and anything that involved dark chocolate. A life-long supporter of the arts, Edwina was particularly interested in Southwestern art, indigenous American pottery, paintings, jewelry and the colors yellow and purple. Edwina was a talented potter, gracing her own home and those of her children with her creations. Her favorite times were spent quietly reading or completing jigsaw puzzles at her cottage in Bridgton, Maine, and in supporting all of Monty's endeavors at their home in Kennebunkport, Maine. Edwina loved accompanying Monty on adventures "Downeast" to Camden, Maine, skiing in Vermont, sailing with Monty on their Cape Dory sloop in the Kennebunk River and spending several weeks every year in Sarasota, Fla.

Edwina is survived by her sons, Peter B. Scharff and his wife, Janet, of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., Stuart M. Scharff and his wife, Jodi, of Rye, N.H., four grandchildren, Rachel, Christopher, Emily and Jenny and two great grandchildren, Annabel and Caleb.

The family expresses their deepest thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Riverwoods in Exeter, N.H., and her amazing caregivers from Extended Family in Portsmouth, N.H. All of these individuals enabled Edwina to live independently for as long as possible as she battled with Parkinson's.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Edwina's memory to any one of her favorite causes, the Hospice of Southern Maine, Doctors Without Borders or the Portland Museum of Art. A celebration of Edwina's life will be held privately with the family at a later time. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton, NH.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Edwina's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved