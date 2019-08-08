|
NEWPORT - Edythe Marie Bugbee died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the age of 97. She lived independently until her last three months of life.
Marie is remembered for her vibrant love of life, an infectious smile, and a heart to serve others. She was a pillar of light, had a sharp wit and a wonderful sense of humor. Friendships were highly valued by Marie, who, right up until the end, enjoyed a weekly standing lunch date at Salt Hill Pub with close friends, several weekly visits from friends from many generations, hosting cocktail and coffee hours, cooking, and gardening.
Born in Thomaston, Maine, on July 9, 1922, Marie enjoyed her childhood near the coast. She married Robert Mosley in 1944, and had three children, Kathryn, Michael, and Melissa. They lived in Newport, on DeWalt Avenue. After Robert unexpectedly passed away, Marie married Orimer Bugbee in 1961, and welcomed another daughter, Jennifer, to the family.
Marie was passionate about community, and poured her heart into the causes in which she believed. Over the years, she helped support and sustain many Newport institutions, serving on the Board of the Newport Service Organization as well as being a long-term volunteer at the Newport Thrift Shop. Marie served in many capacities at South Congregational Church. She served as a Board Member of the Richards Free Library, and was the first volunteer Director of the Library Arts Center, where she continued to volunteer throughout her life. She was also instrumental in creating the Apple Pie Crafts Fair 47 years ago, an event at which she continued to be involved throughout her life.
Marie loved her home state of Maine, the ocean, traveling, attending concerts, plays and art exhibits, as well as cooking and gardening. She painted beautiful abstract paintings, and later in life was a gifted quilter and member of the Soo Nipi Quilt Guild from its inception to the present. Much like her vibrant personality, she was known for her use of bright, vivid colors and playful patterns in her paintings and quilts.
In her family, Marie was the matriarch and role model, and she cherished every moment they spent together. Her children include Kathryn Mosley Niboli and her husband, Ted Niboli; Robert Michael Mosley and his wife Zoe Ambargis; the late Melissa Mosley; and Jennifer Bugbee O'Neil and her husband, John O'Neil. She also treasured her grandchildren, Lesley Niboli Scheele and her husband, Robert Scheele; Kate Niboli Luppold and her husband, James Luppold; Graham Mosley, and William and Lucy O'Neil; as well as three great grandchildren, Jackson and Olivia Scheele and Thomas Luppold. Her greatest joy in the last few weeks of her life was to meet and hold newborn Thomas.
SERVICES: A celebration of Marie's life will take place Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the South Congregational Church, Newport, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Marie's name to either the Library Arts Center, 58 North Main St., Newport, NH 03773, or to the South Congregational Church, 20 Church St., Newport, NH 03773.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019