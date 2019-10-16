|
|
YORK, Maine - Eileen M. Berube, 67, died peacefully Monday, October 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be sorely missed, but her passing does not define her life.
Eileen was born June 7, 1952 in Fitchburg, Mass., daughter of the late Joseph C. and Beatrice W. (Lavin) Berube. She was well educated and attended St. Bernard's Catholic School in Fitchburg, Mass., Fitchburg State College, and graduated from Keene State College with a Bachelor's Degree in Education.
Following college, Eileen began her career as a Physical Education Teacher in Gardner, Mass. After teaching for a period of time, she decided to leave the field of education and pursue a career with Mass Electric. Eileen spent 32 years at Mass Electric, now National Grid, as an Inventory Management Specialist. Her co-workers enjoyed working alongside Eileen and respected the passion she had for her job.
During her lifetime, Eileen touched many hearts with her love of family, friends and community. Eileen especially treasured her home overlooking the Nubble Lighthouse in York, Maine, her many friends, her bountiful garden, and the various animals that came to visit. From hosting an afternoon gathering on her deck to simply checking on friends and neighbors to seeing their needs were met, Eileen's loyalty, humor, knowledge, friendship, devotion, and tenacity will be truly missed. We are all better for having had Eileen as part of our lives. Eileen is survived by family in Massachusetts.
Thank you to everyone who provided exceptional support to Eileen during her illness including her friends, neighbors, and care givers.
SERVICES: A period of visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., on Monday, October 21, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine with a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Eileen's Life to follow at 11 a.m., in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Burial will be in the First Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: York Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 238, York, ME 03909, www.yorkambulance.com or The Center for Wildlife, P.O. Box 620 Cape Neddick, ME 03902, www.thecenterforwildlife.org. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019