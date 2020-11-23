1/
Eileen M. Feeney
YORK, Maine - Eileen M. Feeney, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Durgin Pines. She was born March 20, 1931 in Cambridge, Mass., a daughter of the late Timothy and Anna (Connelly) Mescall.

Eileen was predeceased by her husband of 66 years Robert P. Feeney and her son Kevin M. Feeney.

She was a devoted mother of five children, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her sister Ann McCauley of Minnesota and her two children; a brother-in-law Brendan Feeney of Mass., his wife and their two children.

Eileen worked at New England Telephone Co. in her younger years and later as a Real Estate Agent in Newton, Mass.

She was a long-time member of St. Bernard's Church in Newton, Mass., and St. Christopher's Church in York, Maine.

SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be Celebrated in St. Christopher's Church at a later date. Burial will take place in Newton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
