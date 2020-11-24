OGUNQUIT, Maine - Elaine Marilyn Stein, long-time resident of Ogunquit, Maine and owner of Shore Road Gallery 1974-2014, passed away peacefully in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn and was 85 years old.



Shore Road Gallery presented the work of important artists such as Frank Handlen, Leo Meissner, Emile Gruppe, Theresa Bernstein, and William Meyerowitz.



She is survived by her husband Bernard Stein; children Tobie Stein, David Stein, and Pamela Stein Brenner; daughter-in-law Madonna Jacobs Stein; sons-in-law Richard Grossberg and Martin Brenner; and grandchildren Michelle Trauring, Minnah Stein, and Jacob Stein.



Contributions in her memory may be made to the Ogunquit Museum of American Art and the Ogunquit Memorial Library.







