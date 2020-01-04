|
RYE, N.H. - We lost this very special person on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, Christmas Day, a very favorite time of year for Elaine Webb, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend to so many who will remember her with love and affection. Elaine made this holiday and many other occasions very special times for everyone, and it will be these times with her that we will hold in our hearts.
Born on Aug. 12, 1937, she was raised in Toronto, Canada, the fifth child and first girl in a family of seven children. Her mother, Rita, was ecstatic to finally have a daughter after four boys, giving Elaine a special place in her mother's heart. Over the years Elaine became a bright light for everyone in her family.
Always kind and generous, Elaine was a wonderful, caring Mother to Laura, Carrie and Nina. A doting Grandmother to Ryan, Eric, Emily, Jack, Lily, Mackenzie, Zack, and Devon Elaine, she was a treasured sister to Harry, Isobel and Jim, and a favorite aunt to nieces and nephews on all sides of the family. Her humor, kindness, and sunny disposition will be missed by countless cousins and friends on both sides of the border.
In her early 20s Elaine bravely left Canada to work in New York City where she met and married Jack Webb, the love of her life and a man who would fill her life with fun and adventure. They moved from New York to New Jersey to Vermont and finally to Rye Beach, N.H., where they raised their family. When Jack died suddenly, leaving her with three girls, ages 11, 9 and 6, to raise on her own, Elaine poured herself into her children, raising and supporting three strong daughters, and was extremely proud of their successes and accomplishments in life. At this time, she also began her 28-year career at Abenaqui Country Club, starting as bookkeeper and ultimately becoming the much-loved and widely respected Club Manager.
Elaine was an adventurer, a tireless entrepreneur and a lifelong learner. From running "the best little shoppe in Southern Vermont," to a career in real estate, to her many years at the Abenaqui Country Club, Elaine gave herself fully to everything she did. She set a family standard for hard work and determination, always mixed with love and fun. She opened her heart and home to everyone she came across, and was a "second mom" to many of her daughters' friends, her stepchildren, and to members of her extended family. She encouraged everyone around her to pursue their dreams.
In the end Elaine found her happy place with her family at the beach. A long-time member of the Rye Beach Club she delighted in all the treasures along the coast including family dinners and celebrations at the beach, watching the full moon over the water, summer days in the sand with her grandchildren, and relaxing with a glass of red wine at the end of the day with her family around her.
Elaine had a close circle of wonderful caregivers and dear friends that helped her daughters see her through the last few years of her life. A special thank you for the respectful care they gave to her and her family.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb., 15, 2020 at the Rye Congregational Church, 580 Washington Road, Rye, NH 03870. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rye Senior Serve, PO Box 902, Rye, NH and/or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Elaine's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020