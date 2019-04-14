|
|
YORK, Maine - Eleanor C. Apgar, 88, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 in Sentry Hill. She was born Sept. 21, 1930 in York, Maine a daughter of the late Waldo R. and Elizabeth (Smith) Cooper.
She had worked as a Registered Nurse in the emergency room at York Hospital for several years. She was a member of the First Parish Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed reading and knitting.
She leaves a brother George W. Cooper; a sister Mary Frances Peters; a daughter-in-law Harriet L. Walsh; a grandson Sean Apgar; several nieces and nephews. Her husband Rosscoe A. Apgar and a son Glenn A. Apgar predeceased her.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York Fire Dept., 1 Firehouse Dr., York, ME 03909.
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019