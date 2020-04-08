|
MONTEREY, Calif. - Eleanor J. (Amazeen) Bolton, born to Gerard and Elsie (Jones) Amazeen on May 16, 1944 in Portsmouth, N.H., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Monterey, Calif.
Ellie grew up in New Castle, N.H., graduated Portsmouth High school in 1962 and UNH in 1966. She spent a year teaching in Uganda, Africa, narrowly escaping when Idi Amin swept through that country. Returning to the US she attended Columbia Bible College, Columbia, S.C. After moving to California she spent several years as a missionary in an orphanage in Seoul, Korea. Upon returning to California, she earned her Masters Degree in Special Education at Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary. She later met and married Floyd Bolton. She taught special education at Salinas High School for many years, travelling widely during summer vacations.
As a member of the Carmel Community Choir she travelled throughout Europe. During one crossing, she was invited by the captain of the Queen Mary to sing for the passengers' entertainment. She also wrote beautiful, meaningful poetry treasured by her family.
Ellie is predeceased by her beloved husband, Floyd. She is survived by daughter, Susan Walantus; son-in-law Tony Walantus; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews; brother Dr. Paul Amazeen of Leland, N.C.; sister Nancy Whitlock of York, Maine; and sister Tania Amazeen-Jones, of Washington, Maine.
Ellie and Floyd were members of the Elks Lodge where she played the keyboard for events and were active members of the First Presbyterian Church of Monterey, Calif.
