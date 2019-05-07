|
PORTSMOUTH - A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Eleanor M. "Honey" Russo, of Portsmouth who passed on December 7, 2018.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. with the Celebration of Life service to immediately follow at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Little Harbor Chapel, Little Harbor Road, Portsmouth. For online condolences and more information, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019