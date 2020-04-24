Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Eleanor Packer


1937 - 2020
Eleanor Packer Obituary
RYE - Eleanor Packer, of Rye, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Survivors include her treasured husband of 64 years, Carl; her children Scott, Paul and Julie Packer; her grandchildren Amy Packer, Dillon and Seth Boveri; as well as her siblings Carol Levy, Paul Rosenberg and Marjorie Levy Beck.

She worked for the Burlington (Mass.) public school system for 35 years as a counselor and mentor to countless students, focusing on those with special needs, and will be remembered by family and friends for her infinite warmth, generosity, and compassion.

SERVICES: The service will be held when we can gather in a group large enough to accommodate all the people whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020
