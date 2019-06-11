|
BOSTON, Mass./YORK, Maine - Eleanor R. Moushegian, 89, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born December 15, 1929 in Lowell, Mass., a daughter of the late Garabed N. and Catherine T. (Sheehan) Moushegian.
She is survived by a sister Sybil Moushegian; a brother Robert Moushegian; nieces and nephews.
A brother Garry T. Moushegian predeceased her.
SERVICES: A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 14, in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to a . Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 11 to June 14, 2019