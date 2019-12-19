|
NORTH HAMPTON - Electa Nudd Savage, 91, of North Hampton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Oceanside Center in Hampton. She was born on May 14, 1928 in Exeter, a daughter of the late M. Paul and Isabelle (Seman) Nudd and was the wife of the late Harry L. Savage, Sr.
Electa was raised in Hampton and was a graduate of Hampton Academy. She attended UNH where she met her future husband, Harry. Electa and Harry were married and lived all over the country following Harry's career. Electa returned to Hampton in the late 90's.
She was a loving wife and a wonderful mother. She is survived by her sons, Harry L. Savage, Jr. of Hampton and Robert Savage of Milton, Pa., her daughter, Suzanne Kerns of Vero Beach, Fla., her grandson, John Nelson and her great-grandchildren, Jack and Naomi.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Electa's memorial website and to sign her tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019